Billings' Brandon McIver wins APT Sand Creek Championship, claims money list title

NEWTON, Kan. — Brandon McIver is having the best year of his golf life.

The 27-year-old Billings native shot a final round 67 Friday at Sand Creek Station Golf Club, giving him a four-shot win in the season-ending APT Sand Creek Championship and vaulting him to No. 1 on the 2021 APT money list. McIver won $22,500 for his second victory of the year, giving him $75,012.75 in total earnings.

McIver began Friday's fourth and final round at -15, one shot behind leader Michael Perras. But both Perras and Andrew Presley faltered in the final group alongside McIver, who made eight birdies on his way to the -5, 67. His four-round total of 268 put him -20 for the tournament.

Your 2021 Sand Creek Championship Winner, Mr. Brandon McIver (@bmciver32) 👏 68 | 65 | 68 | 67 pic.twitter.com/eFFLEQWWrg — All Pro Tour (@AllProTourGolf) August 20, 2021

2021 was McIver's best on the APT Tour by far. The Billings West graduate won the United Way Charity Golf Classic in May in his third start, and made nine of 10 cuts. He recorded six top-10's and never finished below 16th in any of the nine events.

McIver will likely enter the Korn Ferry Q School qualifying process next to try and earn a card onto the PGA Tour's minor league. He advanced to the second stage of qualifying in both 2018 and 2019 before falling short of the finals.