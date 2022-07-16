Basye extends lead at Women's State Am

(Editor's note: MSGA release)

BILLINGS - After round two at the Montana State Women’s Amateur Championships, it was moving day as leaders extended their leads heading into Saturday’s final round.

Bozeman’s Kameryn Basye posted an even-par 72 to stretch her lead from one to five. Basye made birdies on holes 8, 9 and 16 and made bogeys on holes 7, 13 and 18. Her two-day total of 145 (+1) is five clear of second place Jordan Briggs and Samantha Yates.

Briggs, a teammate of Basye at Montana State University, birdied holes 6-8 to go out in 33 (-3). She made bogeys on 12 and 13 before birdieing hole 17 and bogeying the 18th to finish one-under-par for the day with 71. Briggs has the only under-par score of the tournament thus far. She posted 79 in round one.

Yates, a Seattle University golfer from Bozeman made birdies on three of her first five holes (2, 4, 5) before bogeying the eighth and going out in 35 (-1). Yates struggled on her second nine with 41 to shoot 76 and posting a two-day total of 150 to sit in a tie for second with Briggs.

Emma Sundby who plays for the University of Montana is in fourth after shooting 75 in round two and sits at a total of 153. Three players are tied for fifth place: Marcella Mercer who is currently at Washington and Lee University shot 76 and has a total of 154, MSU-Billings’ Kinsey Irvin posted 74 after opening with 80 and MSU’s Cora Rosanova shot 76 after 78 in round one.

In the Mid-Amateur Division (age 30 and above) two-time defending champion, Susan Haskins of Bozeman, was incredibly steady with bogeys on 9 and 16 as her only blemishes on the scorecard as she recorded a two-over-par 74 to pull out of a round one tie with Kylie Perlinski of Bozeman. Haskins shot 80 in round one and has a total of 154 through two rounds. Perlinski posted a second round of 80 after opening with 80 and sits six shots behind Haskins. Perlinski opened with 38 and closed with 42.

Victoria Konitz of Billings is third at 170 after a day two score of 89. Andrea Tucker of Helena shot 86 and sits at 171 through two rounds. Reese Newman and Jenn Hewett, both of Billings are tied for fifth at 176. Newman shot 86 in round two and Hewett posted 87.

In the Senior division, Great Falls golfer, Deb Porcarelli stretched her five shot advantage to nine after a second round 76. Porcarelli shot 37-39 and made a birdie on hole 14 in a round of steady play that positions her with one hand on the trophy heading into the final round at 153. In second place, Carol Key of Missoula and Bobbie Lacklen of Eureka are tied at 162. Key posted 79 in round two, Lacklen came in with 80. Laura Wilson of Billings is in fourth with 164 after posting a second consecutive round of 82. Carol Van Valkenburg of Missoula posted 81 and sits tied for fifth with defending champion, Jo Smith (also from Missoula). Smith shot 79 after a first round 86.

Play concludes tomorrow at Lake Hills.

Complete scores can be found online www.msgagolf.org [msgagolf.org].