Posted at 5:11 PM, Aug 28, 2023

Frontier Conference football standings (Through Aug. 26)

Conf. All College of Idaho 0-0 1-0 MSU-Northern 0-0 1-0 Rocky Mountain 0-0 1-0 Carroll 0-0 0-0 Eastern Oregon 0-0 0-0 Montana Tech 0-0 0-0 Montana Western 0-0 0-0 Southern Oregon 0-0 0-0 Arizona Christian 0-0 0-1 Saturday, Aug. 26 MSU-Northern 14, Mayville State 0 Rocky Mountain 20, Dickinson State 19 Ottawa (Ariz.) 37, Arizona Christian 7 Thursday, Aug. 31 Carroll at Montana Tech, 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 1 p.m. Southern Oregon at College of Idaho, 1 p.m. Montana Western at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.

