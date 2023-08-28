2023 Frontier Conference football standings

Frontier Conference football standings
(Through Aug. 26)
|Conf.
|All
|College of Idaho
|0-0
|1-0
|MSU-Northern
|0-0
|1-0
|Rocky Mountain
|0-0
|1-0
|Carroll
|0-0
|0-0
|Eastern Oregon
|0-0
|0-0
|Montana Tech
|0-0
|0-0
|Montana Western
|0-0
|0-0
|Southern Oregon
|0-0
|0-0
|Arizona Christian
|0-0
|0-1
Saturday, Aug. 26
MSU-Northern 14, Mayville State 0
Rocky Mountain 20, Dickinson State 19
Ottawa (Ariz.) 37, Arizona Christian 7
Thursday, Aug. 31
Carroll at Montana Tech, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 1 p.m.
Southern Oregon at College of Idaho, 1 p.m.
Montana Western at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.