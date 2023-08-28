Watch Now
2023 Frontier Conference football standings

MTN Sports
(Through Aug. 26)

Conf.All
College of Idaho0-01-0
MSU-Northern0-01-0
Rocky Mountain0-01-0
Carroll0-00-0
Eastern Oregon0-00-0
Montana Tech0-00-0
Montana Western0-00-0
Southern Oregon0-00-0
Arizona Christian0-00-1

Saturday, Aug. 26

MSU-Northern 14, Mayville State 0

Rocky Mountain 20, Dickinson State 19

Ottawa (Ariz.) 37, Arizona Christian 7

Thursday, Aug. 31

Carroll at Montana Tech, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 1 p.m.

Southern Oregon at College of Idaho, 1 p.m.

Montana Western at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.

