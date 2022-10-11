2022 Frontier Conference football standings

Watch Now
(Through Oct. 8)

Conf.All
College of Idaho6-06-0
Rocky Mountain5-15-1
Carroll4-24-2
Montana Tech4-24-2
Southern Oregon3-33-3
Montana Western2-43-4
MSU-Northern0-60-6
Eastern Oregon0-60-7

Saturday, Oct. 8

Rocky Mountain 28, Eastern Oregon 6

College of Idaho 27, Montana Tech 24

Carroll 47, MSU-Northern 3

Southern Oregon 49, Montana Western 14

Saturday, Oct. 15

No games

Saturday, Oct. 22

Rocky Mountain at Carroll, 1 p.m.

Southern Oregon at Montana Tech, 1 p.m.

College of Idaho at Montana Western, 1 p.m.

MSU-Northern at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.

