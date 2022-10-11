2022 Frontier Conference football standings

Frontier Conference football standings
(Through Oct. 8)
|Conf.
|All
|College of Idaho
|6-0
|6-0
|Rocky Mountain
|5-1
|5-1
|Carroll
|4-2
|4-2
|Montana Tech
|4-2
|4-2
|Southern Oregon
|3-3
|3-3
|Montana Western
|2-4
|3-4
|MSU-Northern
|0-6
|0-6
|Eastern Oregon
|0-6
|0-7
Saturday, Oct. 8
Rocky Mountain 28, Eastern Oregon 6
College of Idaho 27, Montana Tech 24
Carroll 47, MSU-Northern 3
Southern Oregon 49, Montana Western 14
Saturday, Oct. 15
No games
Saturday, Oct. 22
Rocky Mountain at Carroll, 1 p.m.
Southern Oregon at Montana Tech, 1 p.m.
College of Idaho at Montana Western, 1 p.m.
MSU-Northern at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.