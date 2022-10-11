MTN Sports

Posted at 4:49 PM, Oct 11, 2022

Frontier Conference football standings (Through Oct. 8) Conf. All College of Idaho 6-0 6-0 Rocky Mountain 5-1 5-1 Carroll 4-2 4-2 Montana Tech 4-2 4-2 Southern Oregon 3-3 3-3 Montana Western 2-4 3-4 MSU-Northern 0-6 0-6 Eastern Oregon 0-6 0-7 Saturday, Oct. 8 Rocky Mountain 28, Eastern Oregon 6 College of Idaho 27, Montana Tech 24 Carroll 47, MSU-Northern 3 Southern Oregon 49, Montana Western 14 Saturday, Oct. 15 No games Saturday, Oct. 22 Rocky Mountain at Carroll, 1 p.m. Southern Oregon at Montana Tech, 1 p.m. College of Idaho at Montana Western, 1 p.m. MSU-Northern at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.

