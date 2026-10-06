'Exponentially getting bigger': Billings to host girls flag football state tournament

BILLINGS — Montana girls flag football is shifting from small-circle experiment to statewide presence — and this week, Sam McDonald Stadium hosts the proof.

The newly renovated Billings stadium will bring together competitors from multiple classifications for the state championships, a milestone for a sport that has grown rapidly across Montana.

Related: 2026 AA state tournament bracket | 2026 A/B state tournament bracket | 2026 C state tournament bracket

"I think it's just blown up. Last year we had all Billings schools and now every Class AA school has a team. I think it's just exponentially getting bigger every year," Nycole LaRowe, head coach at Billings Senior, told MTN Sports.

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'Exponentially getting bigger': Billings to host girls flag FB state tourney

Growth extends beyond the AA level. West head coach Steve Nieto sees that smaller schools are also taking notice.

"I do know that the Class B, C and A teams are picking up some steam," he said.

Senior, Skyview and West squared off in a tripleheader under the lights last week to close the regular season, earning No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 postseason seeds, respectively. Players say it's competitive, but not over the top.

"This is my first year so all the girls were welcoming and I have amazing coaches. It's just very, like … not too serious," Braella Jennings, quarterback for Senior, said.

Skyview coach Adam Greenwell said he's seeing flag football form a unique connection between dads and daughters. Falcon quarterback Cali Compson agreed. She's one of 15 freshmen on the Falcons' roster, revealing high interest in young players.

"I think it gets more exciting every year. Girls are really starting to buy into it and just loving what they're doing," LaRowe said. "It's a great experience. I think it's the funnest thing I've ever coached."

"It's awesome," Jennings agreed with a big smile.

"The momentum is huge," Nieto added.

Girls flag football is still considered an emerging sport in Montana. At the end of a two-year provisional period, progress achieved will be presented to the Montana High School Association. Then it moves to a vote on officially sanctioning flag football, keeping it in provisional status, or removing it from the list of emerging activities.

The three coaches agree they share a great camaraderie, both in season and offseason.

"(I have) a lot of respect for those two individuals. We're peers, a lot of real friendship there. The only time I'm not rooting for them is when I'm playing against them," Nieto said.

The Falcons lost their playoff game Saturday, but they'll likely be cheering for Senior and West this week. And the momentum may only build with all three classes playing championship games at newly renovated Sam McDonald Stadium.

"Amazing, I think every team that walk in here is just going to be in awe," LaRowe said.

