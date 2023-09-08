East Helena football set to welcome No. 5 Billings Central

EAST HELENA — Now members of the Eastern A, East Helena won its first game of the season last week with a 34-28 victory at Hardin.

In his third season as coach, Ty Murray knows his squad is heading into another tough test at home this Friday against No. 5 Billings Central on the heels of a long road trip last week.

“I didn’t seem excited (last week); I was so exhausted. We left at 6 a.m. (Saturday) and then that game didn’t get over until 4 o’clock so it was a tough day. But the kids were super jacked. It was awesome and it was a lot of fun,” Murray said.

Moving on to Week 3, Murray said: “A lot of respect for Billings Central. I’ve said it a few times, we’ve been talking as coaches, (and) Billings Central’s always a good program.”

“Always excited to play in front of our crowd. I think our school is doing a great job as far as putting on events,” Murray said.

After thumping Havre last week, No. 5 Billings Central moved to 2-0.

“It’s a good test for us, Billings Central is a tough team and we’re excited to have them at home," said Murray.

Despite the obstacles that come from starting a new program, the Vigilantes are into their third year of varsity football with junior receiver Slade Olson and quarterback Jack Taylor leading the way early.

“We’re going to compete with them 100%, I am confident and we're ready. I know it’s going to be a tough challenge, but if we do our assignments we’re going to have a good time out there,” Olson said.