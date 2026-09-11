Cole Calnon's solid outing gives Billings Mustangs 1-game playoff lead over Missoula PaddleHeads

BILLINGS — Cole Calnon delivered big Thursday night after the Billings Mustangs turned him into a Game 1 starter opening the Pioneer Baseball League playoff semifinals.

Calnon worked out of some early jams, then turned up the heat before exiting in the eighth inning of a 5-3 Mustangs win at Dehler Park. His velocity started to fade in the eighth, and he allowed two home runs before leaving to a standing ovation. Lucas Hartman picked up the save.

WATCH Game 1 highlights:

Calnon's solid outing gives Mustangs 1-0 semifinal playoff lead over PaddleHeads

Despite his own impressive outing, Brendan Beard took the loss after exiting in the seventh trailing 5-0.

Thursday marked the 12th time Missoula and Billings have played this season. The first 11 regular season games were in Missoula.

Game 2 (and 3, if necessary) will also be played at Dehler Park Friday and Saturday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. each night. The series winner draws the winner between Long Beach and Modesto in next week's Pioneer Baseball League championship series.