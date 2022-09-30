Bozeman Hawks win on the road against Billings Senior

BILLINGS — Bozeman's hawks got the ball first and a long first drive capped off with a touchdown pass from Jake Casagranda to Avery Allen for the touchdown!

A quick three and out by Senior and Bozeman was back to work. Another drive another touchdown. Casagranda rolls right, turns, and throws it across the field and hits tight end Luke smith who takes it into the end zone. Hawks went up 14 to 0.

Next hawks possession, Broncs defense showed some life and held them to a field goal.

Bozeman kept on the gas all game. Next possession they take it down the field and finish off the drive with a pitch from quarterback Casagranda to running-back Brady Casagranda who barrels his way into the end zone.

Bozeman came out on top with a final score of 38 to 3.