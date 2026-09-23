Bozeman Gallatin volleyball sweeps Billings Senior, hands Broncs 1st conference loss

BILLINGS — Gallatin's volleyball girls looked extremely sharp Tuesday night in a battle of top teams among the Eastern AA.

The Raptors (8-1, 4-1) handed Billings Senior (5-5, 4-1) its first conference loss of the young season commanding the opening two sets 25-11, 25-15 before rallying to sweep the Broncs 27-25 in the third set.

WATCH Tuesday's highlights:

Gallatin volleyball sweeps Billings Senior, hands Broncs 1st conference loss

The Broncs return to action Saturday in a 1 p.m. match at Bozeman High School. The Raptors host Belgrade Thursday at 7 p.m.