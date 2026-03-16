Blissfully caged; MTN Sports' Scott Breen makes March Madness quick picks

BILLINGS — It's every holiday wrapped into one for college basketball fanatics. Welcome to March Madness.

Men's and women's NCAA tournaments get under way this week as powerhouses crisscross the country trying to dodge elimination in college basketball's marquee event. Some players are facing teams they've never heard of. Others are traveling to cities they've never seen.

WATCH Scott's unique notables for this year's men's and women's NCAA tourneys:

Blissfully caged in; MTN Sports' Scott Breen makes March Madness quick picks

MTN Sports Scott Breen reels off fun quick picks for both the men and women. Upsets are sure to be a factor — though, not necessarily his.