Unbeaten Billings West has plenty of reasons to believe entering semifinals

BILLINGS — There’s a reason Billings West is undefeated this football season. Truth is, there’s a variety of reasons.

Start with an offense averaging more than 38 points per game, with opposing defenses forced to pick their poison from a variety of playmakers.

“We definitely are making sure we distribute the ball. Make sure everyone gets the ball, spread out defenses,” West running back and defensive back Tyreke Jones told MTN Sports this week at practice.

WATCH the story:

Billings West has plenty of reasons to believe as unbeaten Bears enter semifinals

As eye-popping as West’s offense has been, the defense might be even tougher to digest.

The Bears have stormed through a 10-0 season by allowing more than seven points in a game just once.

“I mean, our confidence is through the roof. It’s not arrogance, it’s confidence. We can go out there as a team and get it done. We believe in our brothers, we do our 1/11th and everything will come together,” West defensive back and wide receiver Westdon Kelley said.

Part of West’s success has come from how the Bears practice.

As teams increasingly cut back on players beating on each other during the week, West has benefited from keeping its players healthy while saving some of that physicality for game night.

“They’re physical, they love to hit. We don’t let them hit much during the practice, or during the week. And come game time, they’re thirsty for that,” West coach Rob Stanton said.

There’s another challenge facing coaches in a world increasingly driven by 10-second TikTok clips: keeping players’ attention in the film room.

“That’s the challenge, you know," Stanton said with a smile. "And sometimes we do have to get on them about watching film."

The Bears already have film — and experience — against their semifinal opponent. Friday night will mark five weeks since West won at Gallatin, 28-7, behind another suffocating defensive effort.

And as scary as the Bears may be entering Friday the 13th, players remain grounded enough to understand there are no guarantees.

“(It's been) so much fun, I can’t tell you," Jones said of the season with a wide grin. "This could be my last week, of course, but just making sure I’m cherishing every moment."

That grip on reality is yet another reason West has a chance to keep its perfect season alive in Friday's 7 p.m. semifinal against Gallatin at Sam McDonald Stadium at Daylis.

