Billings schools release Daylis Stadium renovation plans at $10M or less

BILLINGS — Billings school officials have released their plans to renovate Daylis Stadium, which they said should cost an estimated $7-10 million.

The plan includes tearing down and replacing the west bleachers, redoing and adding lanes to the running track, and repairing the fence surrounding the entire stadium property.

Superintendent Erwin Garcia said the project will focus on what is necessary to fix rather than anything overly expensive. A $62 million project was proposed to the district, which planned to level every part of the facility and rebuild and also add a parking garage.

"Daylis has been in this condition and declining for years," Garcia said. "But who in the right set of mind would go to the voters for a $60-70 million project when we can't even have camera systems in our school?"

Garcia said the $62 million plan would have required tax dollars and likely a mill levy being passed by voters. Instead, with the less expensive plan, Garcia said the district will hold a fundraising campaign hoping to generate enough funds through community members.

"We have to address this issue, but we can do this without asking the taxpayers," Garcia said.

MTN News

The decision to go forward without hitting voters with a sizable levy was music to the ears for residents like Warren Child.

"I'm all for having a nice stadium, I think every high school needs one," Child said. "Ours is kind of rundown, but $62 million seemed extreme."

Child heard about the larger proposal and feared for other residents like himself who could be stuck footing the bill.

"My gut just dropped with how much taxes that we've already been hit with and how much tax they'd have to hit us with," Child said. "I think the school district is listening to the people and I'll give them props for that."

Other residents, like Montana Official Association referee Dana Bishop, shared his concerns.

"Taxes, inflation, and everything else, I'm like, 'How are we going to pay for this?'" Bishop said.

But Bishop said it's become increasingly clear over the years that something needed to be done.

"I come to games and meets a lot, sometimes as a sports fan and sometimes to work," Bishop said. "So I've seen it deteriorate over the years."

That's why Bishop would've supported the $62 million proposal because he believes in the value it would've brought to the community.

"This is a focal point of our community for sports and activities," Bishop said. "This is an investment in our youth and I think we need to invest in our youth."

While Bishop said he would've supported the more expensive project, he was thrilled to hear about the fundraising campaign and that the district was choosing the more affordable route.

"Whether it's $100 or $10,000, every dollar will count," Bishop said. "Every dollar will count. I think it's a great plan."

MTN News

The west bleachers were kept closed over the past week during the Big Sky State Games opening ceremonies out of safety concerns. Garcia said that will continue to be the case until renovations are made, meaning the high school seating at football games could look different this fall.

"For now, the plan is to use the seating that we have available," Garcia said. "There's just no way we're going to allow someone to use these stands at this time out of safety concerns for them."

The district said they don't have a timeline for the project just yet and aren't sure when the fundraising campaign will begin, but they are hopeful that many members of the community will help them reach their goal quickly so that the project can begin.