Billings junior hockey squad unveils Cattle Punchers team name, new head coach

BILLINGS — How do the Billings Cattle Punchers sound?

The city's new Junior hockey squad officially unveiled its team name, logo, branding, and head coach Thursday night during an event at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

The Cattle Punchers, a tuition-free Tier II junior team debuting in the National Collegiate Development Conference as part of the United States Premier Hockey League, are scheduled to start their regular season Sept. 21.

After surveying fans and working with a sports branding company, organizers, including general manager Patrick Greene, chose the brand that "resonates well with Billings" along with a nod to Montana's toughness.

"You know, cattle punching, I think, works so well because it was job that require a lot of hard work and grit of the railroads in the ranching industry. And I was like, hey, it's unique too, and I think it works really well, so we're excited about it," Greene told MTN Sports after the announcement.

MTN Sports

Still considering various logos and branding options, some merchandise was already available for sale at the event. The Cattle Punchers primary logo features a bull — in homage to Billings' former junior hockey team — throwing a punch while clad in western wear. Other logos include a branding iron with the team's initials and a state logo feature an outline of Montana. Team colors are green, red, black and cream.

Cattle Punchers

Steve Haddon was introduced as the new head coach, bringing his family from Colorado along with a wealth of hockey experience.

"So, I played nine years of professional for the Colorado Eagles. I'm very fortunate to do that, won a cup with them. I think I lost the final seven times so it could've won more," he said lightheartedly with a smile. "But for me, I love the Junior age group because I at that time didn't know what I was going to do with scholarships and things like that. So, my goal is on developing these young men, but (also) help them find their path in hockey because you can only play for so long."

Construction continues on the new Signal Peak Energy Arena where skating availability is expected by mid-June. Though the league has not yet released it's schedule, team practices will start in August. Billings will play 32 home games in the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) as members of the Mountain Division.

MTN Sports

The Cattle Punchers expect to have 25 to 26 players looking for billet housing, which Haddon compares to a foreign exchange program. Meantime, the new head coach is underway building his roster.

"Every day on the phone. But I want good people. not just good hockey players. Just want guys that are going to be good in the community because this is going to be their second home for about nine months," he said.

Updated team information can be found at www.cattlepunchers.com.