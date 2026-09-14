BILLINGS — Junior hockey's newest expansion team didn't just survive a whirlwind build — they're full speed ahead.

Head coach Steve Haddon said the pace of it all was unlike anything he's experienced. While ownership began planning more than a year ago, the timeline felt like whiplash for Haddon’s staff and players.

"I've got to say, I've never done it this fast before," Haddon told MTN Sports after a recent practice.

The Cattle Punchers knocked off last year's league champions, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings, 7-3 in their preseason opener. Not bad for a team that didn't exist until recently.

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Billings Cattle Punchers to open season Friday after whirlwind expansion build

"They had some guys that played last year, so they had guys who'd played together before. Mind you, we haven't had anyone that's ever played together before,” Haddon explained. “This barn was rocking, so I think that gave our guys a little bit more mojo.”

The roster is mostly 17- to 20-year-olds with big ambitions. Forward Devon Winder said the North American Hockey League is exactly the platform he was looking for.

"I think that's what made me so excited to come here. I think the NAHL (North American Hockey League) is a great opportunity for exposure to NCAA. And that's my goal, I want to get to a school out there and keep developing and keep getting to the next level," Winder said.

Goalie Nicolas Rempel appreciated familiarity with the coaching staff in a trade to Billings.

"This is my third year in the league. I was just kind of looking for something new and I know both the coaches — Nick (Dreyer, general manager of hockey operations) and Hads — and they reached out to me. You know, we want to be a hard-working team," Rempel said.

Rempel and Winder are both Canadian on a team with worldwide flavor.

"Denmark, we've got guys from Czech, we've got Canadians, guys from all over the U.S. and we've got a local Billings kid, too," Haddon said.

“We’re all kind of brought together by the game we love, so it’s pretty fun,” Winder added.

The Punchers’ home opener isn’t until Oct. 2 at Signal Peak Energy Arena against the Grand Junction River Hawks at 7:05 p.m. They’ll play their first five showdowns are on the road starting Friday in Grand Junction, Colo. Then it’s a quick turnaround to Minnesota for a major showcase including faceoffs against teams from Oklahoma and Texas.

"I'm kind of glad we get to go on the road and bond a little bit here and figure out what we are, where we're going and work through some kinks,” Haddon said. “Because when we get back here we know this place is going to be rocking and we want to put on a good show for the locals."

The Cattle Punchers will mostly play on Friday and Saturday nights, with occasional Thursdays and rare Sunday matchups, and have the fortune of playing at home for the entire month of December.