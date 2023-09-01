Watch Now
2023 Big Sky Conference football standings

MTN Sports
Posted at 9:29 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 23:29:46-04

(Through Aug. 31)

Conf.All
Idaho0-01-0
Sacramento State0-01-0
UC Davis0-01-0
Weber State0-01-0
Cal Poly0-00-0
Eastern Washington0-00-0
Idaho State0-00-0
Montana0-00-0
Montana State 0-00-0
Northern Arizona0-00-0
Portland State0-00-0
Northern Colorado0-00-1

Thursday, Aug. 31

Sacramento State 38, Nicholls 24

UC Davis 48, Texas A&M-Commerce 10

Idaho 42, Lamar 17

Weber State 35, Central Washington 10

Abilene Christian 31, Northern Colorado 11

Saturday, Sept. 2

Butler at Montana, 12 p.m.

Portland State at Oregon, 1 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Noth Dakota State, 1:30 p.m.

San Diego at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Montana State, 6 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Idaho State at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m.

