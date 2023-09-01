2023 Big Sky Conference football standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football standings (Through Aug. 31)

Conf. All Idaho 0-0 1-0 Sacramento State 0-0 1-0 UC Davis 0-0 1-0 Weber State 0-0 1-0 Cal Poly 0-0 0-0 Eastern Washington 0-0 0-0 Idaho State 0-0 0-0 Montana 0-0 0-0 Montana State 0-0 0-0 Northern Arizona 0-0 0-0 Portland State 0-0 0-0 Northern Colorado 0-0 0-1 Thursday, Aug. 31 Sacramento State 38, Nicholls 24 UC Davis 48, Texas A&M-Commerce 10 Idaho 42, Lamar 17 Weber State 35, Central Washington 10 Abilene Christian 31, Northern Colorado 11 Saturday, Sept. 2 Butler at Montana, 12 p.m. Portland State at Oregon, 1 p.m. Eastern Washington at Noth Dakota State, 1:30 p.m. San Diego at Cal Poly, 4 p.m. Utah Tech at Montana State, 6 p.m. Northern Arizona at Arizona, 7 p.m. Idaho State at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m.



