2023 Big Sky Conference football standings

Big Sky Conference football standings
(Through Aug. 31)
|Conf.
|All
|Idaho
|0-0
|1-0
|Sacramento State
|0-0
|1-0
|UC Davis
|0-0
|1-0
|Weber State
|0-0
|1-0
|Cal Poly
|0-0
|0-0
|Eastern Washington
|0-0
|0-0
|Idaho State
|0-0
|0-0
|Montana
|0-0
|0-0
|Montana State
|0-0
|0-0
|Northern Arizona
|0-0
|0-0
|Portland State
|0-0
|0-0
|Northern Colorado
|0-0
|0-1
Thursday, Aug. 31
Sacramento State 38, Nicholls 24
UC Davis 48, Texas A&M-Commerce 10
Idaho 42, Lamar 17
Weber State 35, Central Washington 10
Abilene Christian 31, Northern Colorado 11
Saturday, Sept. 2
Butler at Montana, 12 p.m.
Portland State at Oregon, 1 p.m.
Eastern Washington at Noth Dakota State, 1:30 p.m.
San Diego at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.
Utah Tech at Montana State, 6 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Idaho State at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m.