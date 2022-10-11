Watch Now
2022 Big Sky Conference football standings

(Through Oct. 8)

Conf.All
Montana State3-05-1
Montana2-05-0
Sacramento State2-05-0
Weber State2-05-0
Idaho 2-03-2
Portland State1-12-3
Northern Arizona1-22-4
Northern Colorado1-22-4
Cal Poly0-21-4
Eastern Washington0-21-4
UC Davis0-21-4
Idaho State0-30-6

Saturday, Oct. 8

Montana State 37, Idaho State 6

Portland State 48, Lincoln (Calif.) 6

Northern Arizona 31, Cal Poly 29

Weber State 45, Eastern Washington 21

Sacramento State 55, Northern Colorado 7

Saturday, Oct. 15

Idaho at Montana, 1 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Montana State, 1 p.m.

Cal Poly at Idaho State, 1 p.m.

Weber State at Portland State, 3 p.m.

Sacramento State at Eastern Washington, 5 p.m.

Northern Arizona at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

