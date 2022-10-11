MTN Sports

Posted at 11:08 AM, Oct 11, 2022

Big Sky Conference football standings (Through Oct. 8) Conf. All Montana State 3-0 5-1 Montana 2-0 5-0 Sacramento State 2-0 5-0 Weber State 2-0 5-0 Idaho 2-0 3-2 Portland State 1-1 2-3 Northern Arizona 1-2 2-4 Northern Colorado 1-2 2-4 Cal Poly 0-2 1-4 Eastern Washington 0-2 1-4 UC Davis 0-2 1-4 Idaho State 0-3 0-6 Saturday, Oct. 8 Montana State 37, Idaho State 6 Portland State 48, Lincoln (Calif.) 6 Northern Arizona 31, Cal Poly 29 Weber State 45, Eastern Washington 21 Sacramento State 55, Northern Colorado 7 Saturday, Oct. 15 Idaho at Montana, 1 p.m. Northern Colorado at Montana State, 1 p.m. Cal Poly at Idaho State, 1 p.m. Weber State at Portland State, 3 p.m. Sacramento State at Eastern Washington, 5 p.m. Northern Arizona at UC Davis, 5 p.m.



