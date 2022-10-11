2022 Big Sky Conference football standings

Big Sky Conference football standings
(Through Oct. 8)
|Conf.
|All
|Montana State
|3-0
|5-1
|Montana
|2-0
|5-0
|Sacramento State
|2-0
|5-0
|Weber State
|2-0
|5-0
|Idaho
|2-0
|3-2
|Portland State
|1-1
|2-3
|Northern Arizona
|1-2
|2-4
|Northern Colorado
|1-2
|2-4
|Cal Poly
|0-2
|1-4
|Eastern Washington
|0-2
|1-4
|UC Davis
|0-2
|1-4
|Idaho State
|0-3
|0-6
Saturday, Oct. 8
Montana State 37, Idaho State 6
Portland State 48, Lincoln (Calif.) 6
Northern Arizona 31, Cal Poly 29
Weber State 45, Eastern Washington 21
Sacramento State 55, Northern Colorado 7
Saturday, Oct. 15
Idaho at Montana, 1 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Montana State, 1 p.m.
Cal Poly at Idaho State, 1 p.m.
Weber State at Portland State, 3 p.m.
Sacramento State at Eastern Washington, 5 p.m.
Northern Arizona at UC Davis, 5 p.m.