2022-23 Big Sky Conference women's basketball standings

Posted at 4:37 PM, Dec 28, 2022
Big Sky Conference

2022-23 Men's basketball standings

SchoolConf.All
Sacramento State0-09-2
Eastern Washington0-07-3
Northern Colorado0-07-4
Montana State0-07-5
Portland State0-05-5
Northern Arizona0-06-7
Idaho State0-05-6
Idaho0-04-7
Montana0-04-7
Weber State0-04-8

Thursday, Dec. 29

Idaho State at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.

Weber State at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

Montana at Eastern Washington, 7 p.m.

Montana State at Idaho, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 31

Weber State at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Colorado, 2 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Montana State at Eastern Washington 3 p.m.

