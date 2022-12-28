2022-23 Big Sky Conference women's basketball standings

MTN Sports

Posted at 4:37 PM, Dec 28, 2022

Big Sky Conference 2022-23 Men's basketball standings School Conf. All Sacramento State 0-0 9-2 Eastern Washington 0-0 7-3 Northern Colorado 0-0 7-4 Montana State 0-0 7-5 Portland State 0-0 5-5 Northern Arizona 0-0 6-7 Idaho State 0-0 5-6 Idaho 0-0 4-7 Montana 0-0 4-7 Weber State 0-0 4-8 Thursday, Dec. 29 Idaho State at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m. Weber State at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m. Montana at Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. Montana State at Idaho, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31 Weber State at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m. Idaho State at Northern Colorado, 2 p.m. Montana at Idaho, 3 p.m. Montana State at Eastern Washington 3 p.m.

