2022-23 Big Sky Conference women's basketball standings

Big Sky Conference
2022-23 Men's basketball standings
|School
|Conf.
|All
|Sacramento State
|0-0
|9-2
|Eastern Washington
|0-0
|7-3
|Northern Colorado
|0-0
|7-4
|Montana State
|0-0
|7-5
|Portland State
|0-0
|5-5
|Northern Arizona
|0-0
|6-7
|Idaho State
|0-0
|5-6
|Idaho
|0-0
|4-7
|Montana
|0-0
|4-7
|Weber State
|0-0
|4-8
Thursday, Dec. 29
Idaho State at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.
Weber State at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.
Montana at Eastern Washington, 7 p.m.
Montana State at Idaho, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 31
Weber State at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.
Idaho State at Northern Colorado, 2 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 3 p.m.
Montana State at Eastern Washington 3 p.m.