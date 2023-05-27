World's fastest: Montana State's Duncan Hamilton dominates steeplechase at West prelims

(Editor's note: Montana State press release.)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Montana State’s Duncan Hamilton ran the world’s fastest time this season in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, clocking a school- and Big Sky-record 8:16.23 on Friday at the NCAA Outdoor West Prelims.

Hamilton’s time is the second fastest collegiate steeplechase in history, only to Washington State’s Henry Rono who put up a mark of 8:05.40 on May 13, 1978.

Hamilton’s time also qualifies him for the NCAA Championships, June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

“It was the perfect conditions, running at sea level with an ideal temperature, all of which encourage you to run faster. It really was the first opportunity all season to have a race like this,” Hamilton said.

The Bobcats had three athletes competing in steeplechase, each running in their own heat.

Levi Taylor was the first out for MSU. Taylor, a junior from Laurel who placed ninth at last year’s NCAA Outdoor Championships, finished fourth in his heat with a season-best 8:33.82.

The top three finishers in each heat plus the next three fastest times qualified for the NCAA Championships.

Hamilton cut loose in the second heat as the next competitor finished almost nine-seconds behind the Bozeman native.

“It’s bittersweet,” Hamilton said. “I’m a little bummed. I was looking for that 8:15.00 mark. I felt good and strong over the hurdles. Last year we made history with two of us going to nationals, and now we have three. I love this sport and it’s a lot more fun with people by your side.”

Redshirt-freshman Rob McManus was the last Bobcat to race and had the benefit of watching his teammates put up outstanding times.

The final heat was not without drama, however. With three runners ahead of McManus and grabbing the automatic spots, the race came down to the Cashmere, Wash., product, and Utah Valley’s Joel Mendez. Going over the last water hurdle, Mendez fell, and McManus raced to a fourth-place finish.



McManus and Taylor both qualified for the NCAA Championships based on time. Overall, McManus finished sixth in 8:31.13- a personal record, while Taylor placed ninth.

Ben Perrin, who qualified for his first NCAA Championships on Wednesday in the 10,000-meters, finished 15th overall at 5000-meters on Friday night, placing eight in the opening heat in a clocking of 13:41.94.

On Friday, MSU's Camila Noe smashed the MSU school record in the 10,000-meters at the NCAA Outdoor West First Round on Thursday night at Hornet Stadium, placing 11th in a time of 32:50.17 and grabbing one of 12 spots for the NCAA Outdoor Championships, June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

Noe, who captured the Big Sky Conference 10,000-meter title two weeks ago in Greeley, Colo., shaved more than 10-seconds off her personal record of 33:00.41, which she set at the Bryan Clay Invitational in mid-April in Los Angeles. Noe's time also eclipsed the old Bobcat record of 32:58.31 set by Alyssa Snyder in 2017. Noe and Snyder are the only Bobcat women in history to run under 33:00.0 at 10,000-meters.

