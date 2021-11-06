Western C Volleyball: Manhattan Christian takes down White Sulphur Springs for title

CHURCHILL — On Saturday afternoon the Western C volleyball championship took place at Manhattan Christian High School. The Eagles faced White Sulphur Springs in a rematch of the Friday night semifinal matchup where Manhattan Christian overcame a two set deficit to defeat the Hornets 3-2, winning the last set 15-13.

White Sulphur Springs came out the game absolutely on fire just like Friday night. They defeated Manhattan Christian 25-23 in set one.

In the second set White Sulphur Springs jumped out to a 16-8 lead, but the Eagles went on a 17-7 run to win 25-23 to the the match up at one set a piece.

The Eagles then rolled to victories (25-8, 25-16) in the next to sets to earn the Western C title and a one seed in the state tournament at Worthingon Arena next week.

Eagles sophomore Katelyn Van Kirk had a team-high 18 kills and her senior sister Kiersten finished with 15.

