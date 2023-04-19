Two more in the portal: Montana State men's basketball facing further roster depletion

BOZEMAN — On the same day it announced the hiring of new head coach Matt Logie, who more Montana State men's basketball players reportedly put their names into the NCAA transfer portal, bringing the total number of MSU players to either transfer or explore transfer options to six.

Verbal Commits reported on Twitter on Monday that forward Great Osobor and guard Robert Ford III have both entered the portal. Osobor and Ford join previous MSU portal entrants RaeQuan Battle, Darius Brown II, Nick Gazelas and Alex Germer. Germer, a Missoula Sentinel alum, has since committed to NAIA national champion College of Idaho while Gazelas has committed to Prairie View A&M.

At 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, Osobor was a key component to the Bobcats' frontcourt off the bench. He appeared in 66 games in two seasons, averaging 7.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting a staggering .637%

Ford was a contributor off the bench in his first season in Bozeman, appearing in 32 games and averaging 4.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Ford previously spent two seasons in the Big Sky Conference at Idaho State and was at CLackamas Community College in Oregon prior to that.

Logie on Monday was named the successor to Danny Sprinkle, who coached MSU to consecutive appearances in the NCAA tournament in 2022 and 2023. Logie comes to the Bobcats from NCAA Division II Point Loma in San Diego, where his teams posted an 82-23 record with three PacWest Conference championships.

