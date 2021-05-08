Three Montana State University Bobcats earn All-Big Sky Men's Tennis Honors

BOZEMAN — (Editor's Note: Montana State Athletics Press Release)

Three Montana State men's tennis players earned All-Big Sky honors on Friday, the league announced.

Freshman Brad Buckland earned 2nd Team All-Big Sky honors as a singles player. He finished 8-5 in singles play on the season, 3-0 in conference duals. Originally from Nottingham, England, Buckland transferred to MSU from Middle Tennessee State last summer.

In doubles play, freshman Daan Van Dijk and sophomore Nejc Sitar captured 2nd team all-league honors. The two finished 4-4 overall, 2-0 in Big Sky play. Van Dijk arrived at MSU in January from his home in The Netherlands, while Sitar entered 2021 as the program's top returner.

Montana State finished the season 4-9 overall, 1-2 in Big Sky play.