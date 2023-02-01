Sheridan, Wyo., football star Colson Coon ready for next chapter at Montana State

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — Colson Coon, the first two-time winner of the Wyoming's Gatorade football player of the year award, has made his decision on where he will continue to play, and he will possibly play along side his older brother.

Coon on Wednesday signed a letter of intent to play at Montana State after leading Sheridan High School to back-to-back state championships.

In his senior year at Sheridan, he ran for 2,195 yards and scored 34 touchdowns on the ground, caught two others, and threw one as well. He also set a Wyoming 11-Man single-game rushing record this past season with 517 yards in the state semifinals.

His older brother Garrett, a former Gatorade winner himself, also helped Sheridan win two state championships. Garrett Coon will be a redshirt sophomore next season at MSU.

Colson Coon said football runs in the family and Garrett had a little bit of influence in his decision.

"My dad was a big football guy and my older brothers played football so I was always watching them and going to their games and so that kind of just made me love the game," Colson said. "I’ve just been playing ever since I could.

"I know (Garrett) wanted me up there, but at the same time he wanted me to make the right decision for myself, but he definitely wanted me to go up there with him and I just think it would be cool to go play with him, but he’s super excited that I’m coming. I guess me and Garrett will be fighting for a position, but we’ll be doing it together."

Colson Coon said he is considering a future career as a chiropractor, a physical therapist, an athletic trainer or something along those lines.

He added he had talked to the University of Wyoming, Chadron State, Montana Tech and North Dakota State among other places.

Coon was about to commit to Mississippi State, but after the sudden passing of Bulldogs coach Mike Leach and the subsequent changes in the coaching staff, he says he lost contact with the program and had a change of heart.

