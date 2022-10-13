Senior DB Ty Okada, coach Brent Vigen featured this week on the Bobcat Insider

BOZEMAN — Montana State senior defensive back Ty Okada is the special guest this week on the Bobcat Insider show.

Okada has been a part of the MSU program since redshirting in the fall of 2017. The Woodbury, Minnesota, native played in 11 contests in 2018, missed eight games due to injury in 2019, then earned second-team All-Big Sky Conference honors while helping the Bobcats reach the FCS championship game last season. Okada is featured on the weekly "Final Drive" series hosted by MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn.

The Final Drive: Ty Okada

Okada and Montana State (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky) travel to play Northern Colorado on Saturday. Coach Brent Vigen also joins the show for a conversation with Keaton Gillogly.

The Bobcat Insider airs Thursday at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 6:30 and 8:30.

