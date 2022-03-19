Share Facebook

Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle talks to his team during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Texas Tech, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. Texas Tech won 97-62. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

The Texas Tech and Montana State mascots square off during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Montana State guard Xavier Bishop (1) looks to pass against Texas Tech during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Montana State players sit on the bench during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Texas Tech, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. Texas Tech won 97-62. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Montana State's RaeQuan Battle (21), Amin Adamu (5), Great Osobor (3), and Xavier Bishop (1) stand on the court during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Texas Tech, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. Texas Tech won 97-62. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) tries to drive around Montana State guard Nick Gazelas (2) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms (25) reacts to a shot against Montana State during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar (15) holds the ball away from Montana State forward Abdul Mohamed (0) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech guard Mylik Wilson (13) grabs a rebound in front of Montana State forward Sam Lecholat (25) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr., right, tries to pass around the defense of Montana State guard Kellen Tynes, second from right, during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech Mylik Wilson (13) shoots over Montana State forward Abdul Mohamed (0) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech guard Davion Warren, left, passes as Montana State guard Amin Adamu (5) defends during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms (25) reacts after a shot against Montana State during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech guard Xavier Bishop (1) shoots against Montana State during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Montana State cheerleaders perform during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Texas Tech, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots in front of Montana State forward Great Osobor (3) during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams, right, guards Montana State guard Kellen Tynes, left, during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams (11) tries to pass around Montana State forward Great Osobor, right, during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams, left, shoots in front of Montana State forward Great Osobor (3) during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech guard Davion Warren (2) looks down the court during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Montana State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech players react on the bench during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Montana State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech guard Davion Warren (2) shoots over Montana State guard Nick Gazelas (2) during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech players react on the bench during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Montana State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. Texas Tech won 97-62. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams talks to Marcus Santos-Silva, center, and Bryson Williams, right, during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Montana State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. Texas Tech won 97-62. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) reacts near the bench during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Montana State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. Texas Tech won 97-62. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

CORRECTS TO MONTANA STATE FORWARD JUBRILE BELO NOT GREAT OSOBOR - Montana State forward Jubrile Belo, top center, shoots over Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams (11) during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

CORRECTS TO MONTANA STATE FORWARD JUBRILE BELO NOT GREAT OSOBOR - Texas Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva (14) tries to block a shot by Montana State forward Jubrile Belo, left, during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva reacts during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Montana State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. Texas Tech won 97-62. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) reacts near the bench during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Montana State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. Texas Tech won 97-62. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr., right, leaps above Montana State guard Patrick McMahon (10) for a shot during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. Texas Tech won 97-62. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams watches from the bench during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Montana State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. Texas Tech won 97-62. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Montana State cheerleaders perform during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Texas Tech, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Montana State forward Jubrile Belo (13) puts up a shot against Texas Tech during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. Texas Tech won 97-62. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech guard Davion Warren (2) drives around Montana State guard Tyler Patterson (11) during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech players, including forward Kevin Obanor (0) react on the bench during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Montana State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. Texas Tech won 97-62. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech guard Davion Warren reacts during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Montana State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. Texas Tech won 97-62. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

Texas Tech cheerleaders perform during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Montana State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

The Texas Tech and Montana State mascots perform during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Associated Press

