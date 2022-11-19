Photos: Montana State wins 121st Brawl of the Wild

Share Facebook

Montana State University junior Nolan Askelson (34) tackles University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) moves the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) scrambles out of the pocket during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

The University of Montana team gathers before the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Sean Chambers (10) runs the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) is pushed out of bounds during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense tacklesMontana State University sophomore Marqui Johnson (16) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Sean Chambers (10) runs the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Tommy Mellott (4) scrambles for yards during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) fights for yards during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

A Bobcats fan yells during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) catches a pass for a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) runs with the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Tommy Mellott (4) gains a few rushing yards during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Sean Chambers (10) runs the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) runs with the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Members of the Montana State University football team celebrates after the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Fans cheer during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Tommy Mellott (4) throws a pass during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Fans cheer during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) makes a catch during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

The Montana State University team takes the field during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) gains some rushing yards during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

The Montana State University team takes the field during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

The Montana State University team takes the field during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Tommy Mellott(4) makes a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Sean Chambers (10) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) makes a reception during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense tackles Montana State University junior Sean Chambers (10) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Cole Sain (56) celebrates during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Derryk Snell (8) gains yardage during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Cole Sain (56) celebrates during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) makes a catch during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Callahan O'Reilly (47) forces a turnover during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) runs to the sideline during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Isiah Childs (28) scores a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Marqui Johnson (16) scores a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Robby Hauck (17) makes a tackle during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Montana State's Treyton Pickering celebrates a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State won, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON / MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Elijah Elliott (13) runs the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) throws an interception during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) returns a kick during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Xavier Harris (13) moves the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Ty Okada (7) tackles University of Montana freshman Daniel Britt (8) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Montana State University freshman Hunter Parsons (45) tackles University of Montana freshman Daniel Britt (8) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Tyrel Thomas (0) tackles University of Montana sophomore Ryan Simpson (4) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Daniel Britt (8) scrambles the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21. JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

