Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana State Bobcats

Photos: Montana State wins 121st Brawl of the Wild

Photos from Montana State's 55-21 win over Montana in the 121st Brawl of the Wild

KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD7.jpg Montana State University junior Nolan Askelson (34) tackles University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD6.jpg University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) moves the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD10.jpg University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) scrambles out of the pocket during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD9.jpg The University of Montana team gathers before the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD8.jpg Montana State University junior Sean Chambers (10) runs the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD14.jpg University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) is pushed out of bounds during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD11.jpg The University of Montana defense tacklesMontana State University sophomore Marqui Johnson (16) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD12.jpg Montana State University junior Sean Chambers (10) runs the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD15.jpg Montana State University sophomore Tommy Mellott (4) scrambles for yards during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD13.jpg University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) fights for yards during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD3.jpg A Bobcats fan yells during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD1.jpg University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) catches a pass for a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD5.jpg University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) runs with the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD2.jpg Montana State University sophomore Tommy Mellott (4) gains a few rushing yards during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD4.jpg Montana State University junior Sean Chambers (10) runs the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports PXL_20221119_214123834.jpg Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD5.jpg University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) runs with the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD16.jpg Members of the Montana State University football team celebrates after the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD18.jpg Fans cheer during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD21.jpg Montana State University sophomore Tommy Mellott (4) throws a pass during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD17.jpg Fans cheer during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD20.jpg University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) makes a catch during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD23.jpg The Montana State University team takes the field during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD19.jpg University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) gains some rushing yards during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD22.jpg The Montana State University team takes the field during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD24.jpg The Montana State University team takes the field during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD25.jpg Montana State University sophomore Tommy Mellott(4) makes a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD26.jpg Montana State University junior Sean Chambers (10) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD29.jpg University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) makes a reception during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD31.jpg The University of Montana defense tackles Montana State University junior Sean Chambers (10) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD27.jpg Montana State University junior Cole Sain (56) celebrates during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD33.jpg Montana State University junior Derryk Snell (8) gains yardage during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD28.jpg Montana State University junior Cole Sain (56) celebrates during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD37.jpg University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) makes a catch during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD30.jpg Montana State University senior Callahan O'Reilly (47) forces a turnover during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD35.jpg University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) runs to the sideline during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD32.jpg University of Montana sophomore Isiah Childs (28) scores a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD34.jpg Montana State University sophomore Marqui Johnson (16) scores a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD39.jpg University of Montana senior Robby Hauck (17) makes a tackle during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD40.jpg Montana State's Treyton Pickering celebrates a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State won, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON / MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD38.jpg Montana State University sophomore Elijah Elliott (13) runs the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD36.jpg University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) throws an interception during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD41.jpg University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) returns a kick during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD44.jpg University of Montana sophomore Xavier Harris (13) moves the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD42.jpg Montana State University senior Ty Okada (7) tackles University of Montana freshman Daniel Britt (8) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD43.jpg Montana State University freshman Hunter Parsons (45) tackles University of Montana freshman Daniel Britt (8) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD45.jpg Montana State University senior Tyrel Thomas (0) tackles University of Montana sophomore Ryan Simpson (4) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD46.jpg University of Montana freshman Daniel Britt (8) scrambles the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.Photo by: JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports

Photos: Montana State wins 121st Brawl of the Wild

close-gallery
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD7.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD6.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD10.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD9.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD8.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD14.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD11.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD12.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD15.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD13.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD3.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD1.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD5.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD2.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD4.jpg
  • PXL_20221119_214123834.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD5.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD16.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD18.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD21.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD17.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD20.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD23.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD19.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD22.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD24.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD25.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD26.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD29.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD31.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD27.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD33.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD28.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD37.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD30.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD35.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD32.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD34.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD39.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD40.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD38.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD36.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD41.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD44.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD42.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD43.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD45.jpg
  • KPAX 111922 BRAWLOFTHEWILD46.jpg

Share

Montana State University junior Nolan Askelson (34) tackles University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) moves the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) scrambles out of the pocket during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The University of Montana team gathers before the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Montana State University junior Sean Chambers (10) runs the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) is pushed out of bounds during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The University of Montana defense tacklesMontana State University sophomore Marqui Johnson (16) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Montana State University junior Sean Chambers (10) runs the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Montana State University sophomore Tommy Mellott (4) scrambles for yards during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) fights for yards during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
A Bobcats fan yells during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) catches a pass for a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) runs with the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Montana State University sophomore Tommy Mellott (4) gains a few rushing yards during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Montana State University junior Sean Chambers (10) runs the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) runs with the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Members of the Montana State University football team celebrates after the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans cheer during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Montana State University sophomore Tommy Mellott (4) throws a pass during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans cheer during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) makes a catch during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The Montana State University team takes the field during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) gains some rushing yards during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The Montana State University team takes the field during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The Montana State University team takes the field during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Montana State University sophomore Tommy Mellott(4) makes a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Montana State University junior Sean Chambers (10) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) makes a reception during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The University of Montana defense tackles Montana State University junior Sean Chambers (10) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Montana State University junior Cole Sain (56) celebrates during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Montana State University junior Derryk Snell (8) gains yardage during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Montana State University junior Cole Sain (56) celebrates during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Mitch Roberts (80) makes a catch during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Callahan O'Reilly (47) forces a turnover during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Nick Ostmo (26) runs to the sideline during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Isiah Childs (28) scores a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Montana State University sophomore Marqui Johnson (16) scores a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Robby Hauck (17) makes a tackle during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Montana State's Treyton Pickering celebrates a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State won, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON / MTN Sports
Montana State University sophomore Elijah Elliott (13) runs the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Lucas Johnson (7) throws an interception during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Malik Flowers (19) returns a kick during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Xavier Harris (13) moves the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Ty Okada (7) tackles University of Montana freshman Daniel Britt (8) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Montana State University freshman Hunter Parsons (45) tackles University of Montana freshman Daniel Britt (8) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Montana State University senior Tyrel Thomas (0) tackles University of Montana sophomore Ryan Simpson (4) during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Daniel Britt (8) scrambles the ball during the 121st Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at Bobcat Stadium Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Montana State University won the game, 55-21.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next