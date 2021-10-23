Watch
Big Sky ConferenceMontana State Bobcats

Photos: Montana State pulls past Idaho State 27-9

Montana State extended their win streak to seven with a 27-9 victory over Idaho State to improve to 5-0 in the Big Sky as they head into their bye week.

IMG_1651.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1654.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1655.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1667.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1668.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1671.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1676.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1681.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1679.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1682.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1686.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1719.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1741.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1766.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1772.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1802.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1811.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1818.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1829.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1840.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1851.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports
IMG_1852.JPG
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gamePhoto by: Ashley Washburn/MTN Sports

Photos: Montana State pulls past Idaho State 27-9

close-gallery
  • IMG_1651.JPG
  • IMG_1654.JPG
  • IMG_1655.JPG
  • IMG_1667.JPG
  • IMG_1668.JPG
  • IMG_1671.JPG
  • IMG_1676.JPG
  • IMG_1681.JPG
  • IMG_1679.JPG
  • IMG_1682.JPG
  • IMG_1686.JPG
  • IMG_1719.JPG
  • IMG_1741.JPG
  • IMG_1766.JPG
  • IMG_1772.JPG
  • IMG_1802.JPG
  • IMG_1811.JPG
  • IMG_1818.JPG
  • IMG_1829.JPG
  • IMG_1840.JPG
  • IMG_1851.JPG
  • IMG_1852.JPG

Share

Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Montana State rolls past Idaho State 27-9 in their annual Pack the Place in Pink gameAshley Washburn/MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next