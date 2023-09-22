On campus: No. 3 Montana State visits No. 10 Weber State, new-look Stewart Stadium

OGDEN, Utah — Scenic Stewart Stadium, with a beautiful backdrop against the Wasatch mountain range, will be the site Saturday night as No. 3-ranked Montana State and No. 10 Weber State meed for the 58th time as Big Sky Conference rivals.

Saturday marks the third time in less than a year the Bobcats and Wildcats will square off. In last year's regular-season game in Bozeman, Weber State fell victim to four safeties as a result of errant long snaps that sailed over the punter's head. MSU won that Oct. 22 game 43-38, then beat the Wildcats 33-25 in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium on Dec. 3.

This season it's a heavy dose of the run game for both teams. Montana State leads the Big Sky in rushing at 319 yards per game. The Bobcats will again be without injured quarterback Tommy Mellott due to an apparent leg injury suffered in Week 2 against South Dakota State, which means they'll turn the offensive keys over to Sean Chambers, as they did last week.

But Weber State actually showcases the league's top runner, Damon Bankston, who averages 107 yards per game. And defensively look out for linebacker Winston Reid. Reid was a walk-on six years ago and was this year's preseason defensive MVP in the Big Sky.

Fans will be amped up Saturday night for the official grand opening of the Stewart Stadium renovation. The east stands are completely rebuilt along with a new field and a new track. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. tomorrow night on MTN Stations across Montana.

