MSU tallies 11 All-Big Sky players; Andersen named Defensive Player of the Year

BOZEMAN — The Big Sky Conference announced its individual football awards and all-conference selections on Tuesday morning and Montana State had 11 players make the list.

The biggest honor for the Bobcats went to senior linebacker Troy Andersen, who was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Andersen finished the year with 111 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, one fumble recovered, two interceptions and seven pass break-ups.

Andersen was one of six Bobcats named to the All-Big Sky first team.

Joining him is junior running back Isaiah Ifanse, who ran for 1,258 yards to lead the the conference in rushing and punched in eight touchdowns on the ground this season. Senior wide receiver Lance McCutcheon had 50 receptions for 904 yards and six touchdowns. Senior offensive lineman Lewis Kidd also on the list..

On defense, defensive end Daniel Hardy joined Andersen on the first team. After making the switch from outside linebacker Hardy shined at his new position. He had the third most sacks in the FCS, finishing with 11 and was No.10 in the country in tackles for a loss, finishing with 17.5. Senior defensive lineman Chase Benson was also named to the first-team.

On the second team, two Bobcats defensive players and one from the offense made the list in junior linebacker Callahan O'Reilly, junior defensive back Ty Okada and senior offensive lineman Taylor Tuiasosopo.

Freshman kicker Blake Glessner and safety Tre Webb were named to the All-Big Sky third team.