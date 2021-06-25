MSU Hall of Famer Nico Harrison hired as Dallas Mavericks General Manager

DALLAS — Montana State Hall of Famer Nico Harrison is headed for big role in the Dallas Mavericks front office.

According to ESPN, the Mavericks have hired Harrison as their general manager and he is set to oversee their basketball operations. After graduating from MSU he spent a few years playing overseas to continue his basketball career. After his playing days were over he joined the corporate world and Harrison has been working at Nike for almost the last 20 years. He has worked his way up to an executive for the company in that time.

Source: Mavs have officially agreed to terms with Jason Kidd to be their head coach and longtime Nike executive Nico Harrison to be the GM and run their basketball operations. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 25, 2021

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Harrison has been pursued by a few NBA teams before, but remained at Nike.

The Bobcat legend was inducted into the Bobcats Hall of Fame in 2015. Harrison was named first-team all-Big Sky three times after he transferred to MSU from West Point in 1992. He's the last Bobcat to do so. Harrison helped guide the Bobcats to their last NCAA tournament appearance in 1996 when they were then defeated by Syracuse in the first round.