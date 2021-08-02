Montana State's Troy Andersen named First Team Preseason All-America by STATS PERFORMANCE

BOZEMAN — (Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

Montana State senior Troy Andersen was named First Team Preseason All-America by STATS PERFORMANCE on Monday, the organization announced.

Andersen registered 54 tackles, including 11.5 for a loss and 6.5 sacks, during the 2019 season. He intercepted one pass and broke up five others, playing in 11 games. In his first campaign playing linebacker as his primary position Andersen's improvement as the season went was dramatic. In his last six games of the 2019 season, he compiled 37 tackles, 10 for a loss, with 5.5 sacks and an interception.

Andersen and Taylor Tuiasopopo each earned Preseason First Team All-Big Sky honors, as well.

