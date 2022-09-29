Montana State's Sean Chambers, Willie Patterson featured on this week's Bobcat Insider

BOZEMAN — This week's edition of the Bobcat Insider features quarterback Sean Chambers and wide receiver Willie Patterson.

Chambers stepped in full-time at QB last week following Tommy Mellott's head injury and led MSU to a come-from-behind win at Eastern Washington. Chambers has so far accounted for 12 touchdowns this season, including nine on the ground, in his first year at MSU since transferring from Wyoming.

Patterson, a senior, is the subject of this week's "Final Drive" segment produced by MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn. Patterson has caught four TD passes to date this season. MSU coach Brent Vigen will also join the broadcast.

The Bobcat Insider airs Thursday at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available on all the MTN streaming apps at 6:30 and 8:30.

