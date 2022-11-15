Montana State's Marqui Johnson earns Big Sky honor after 242-yard, four-TD outburst

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State's Marqui Johnson was named the Big Sky Conference's offensive co-player of the week on Monday.

Johnson, a sophomore receiver, was plugged to the running back rotation last week at Cal Poly and rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns. He scored on runs of 78, 71, 36 and 12 yards and averaged a school-record 18.6 yards per carry.

Johnson and the No. 3-ranked Bobcats also broke the school and Big Sky single-game records with 554 rushing yards.

Johnson shared the player of the week honor with UC Davis running back Ulonzo Gilliam, who rushed for 164 yards on a career-high 30 caries and scored three touchdowns in a 44-26 win over No. 15 Idaho.

Gilliam was named the national FCS offensive player of the week, while Johnson earned an honorable mention nod.

