Montana State's Jubrile Belo signs professional contract in France

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State men's basketball standout Jubrile Belo has signed a professional contract with Stade Rochelais for the 2023-2024 season, the Bobcats announced Friday.

Stade Rochelais, located in La Rochelle, France, competes in Pro B, the second division of French professional basketball.

Belo, one of the most decorated players in program history, anchored a Bobcat team that won consecutive Big Sky Conference tournament titles in 2022 and 2023 and made back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances for the first time in program history.

The 2022 Big Sky Conference MVP and defensive player of the year is Montana State's all-time leader in career blocked shots with 160, and ranks fourth in career rebounds with 770.

After securing All-Big Sky second-team honors last season, the native of London, England, became the first player in league history to receive all-conference honors four times.

At the end of last season, Belo was one of just five active college players to amass over 1,500 career points, 700 rebounds and 150 blocks, joining Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Armando Bacot (North Carolina), Jake Stephens (Chattanooga) and Grant Basile (Virginia Tech).

