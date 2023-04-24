Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana State Bobcats

Actions

Montana State's Duncan Hamilton owns nation's top time in 3,000-meter steeplechase

DuncanHamilton.jpg
Montana State Athletics
DuncanHamilton.jpg
Posted at 5:43 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 19:45:03-04

BOZEMAN — Montana State track and field standout Duncan Hamilton now owns the nation's top time in the 3,000-meter steeplechase following his performance Saturday at Eastern Kentucky's Rick Erdmann Twilight Invitational.

Hamilton, a Bozeman High School alum, finished with a time of 8:25.17 to win the event, holding off Georgetown's Parker Stokes and EKU's Abdelhakim Abouzouhir. Hamilton was the runner-up in the steeplechase at the 2022 NCAA outdoor championships.

Hamilton's time moved him atop the nation's performance list ahead of Minnesota's Matthew Wilkinson (8:29.35) and Washington's Ed Trippas (8:31.40). On Monday, Hamilton was named the Big Sky Conference's men's track and field athlete of the week.

Rob McManus and Levi Taylor also finished in the top 10 for MSU. McManus posted 8:42.93 — the third best mark in the Big Sky Conference this spring, while Taylor clocked a season-best 8:54.85.

The Bobcats' steeplechasers also rank No. 1 in the country as an event group. The rankings take the top four marks from a team and computes an average, MSU's average is 8:44.55. MSU's steeplechase contingent includes Hamilton, McManus, Taylor and Owen Smith. BYU (8:49.13) and Weber State (8:54.07) follow the Bobcats in the national event rankings.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!