Montana State's Colby Wilson breaks Big Sky record, earns top athlete honor

(Editor's note: Montana State athletic release.)

FARMINGTON, Utah — For the second-straight week, the Montana State track and field team had two athletes win Big Sky indoor track and field athlete of the week honors, as announced by the conference office on Monday.

This time, high jumper Lucy Corbett and pole vaulter Colby Wilson helped MSU sweep the field athlete of the week honors after their performances at the UNM Team Open in Albuquerque, N.M. last weekend. Distance runners Drew Bosley of NAU and Billie Hatch of Weber State were the other award winners. Both Corbett and Wilson have won the conference’s weekly award twice this season.

Wilson broke a 20-year-old Big Sky Conference indoor record and the school record in the pole vault last Saturday by clearing 5.52 meters (18-1¼) to take third at the UNM Team Open. His mark is tied for the tenth-best in Division I, as of press time; three of the nation’s top-10 pole vault marks came from the UNM Team Open.

“As a coach, you always want to see someone go out three and compete — not necessarily to be perfect, but to put the jumps together at the right moments at the right times,” Montana State pole vault coach Craig Hunter said. “Colby did exactly that. I think that’s why he was able to double-PR, set the Big Sky record and the school record with such a significant jump.”

“It’s always a pleasure to see Colby get recognized for his hard work and dedication to the sport,” Hunter added.

Earlier in the meet, Corbett took second in the high jump by clearing 1.81 meters (5-11¼). She was second to Middle Tennessee State’s Esther Isa, who earned All-American honors in the indoor and outdoor triple jump last season. Corbett remains atop the Big Sky Conference and tied for seventh in Division I in the event.

“We are thankful for the support our program receives and the work that goes into these opportunities,” Montana State jumps coach Dustin Cichosz said. “I am most impressed with the adjustments Lucy made and the focus she kept throughout a competition that lasted over three hours. Last weekend’s meet and this honor make us excited for the rest of the season and motivated for the hard work still left to do.”

So far, the Bobcats have earned four Big Sky indoor track and field athlete of the week honors: Corbett (Dec. 12, Jan. 30), Duncan Hamilton (Jan. 23) and Wilson (Jan. 23, Jan. 30).

Corbett, Wilson and the Bobcats are back in action later this week, as they travel to The Podium in Spokane, Wash. for the WSU Open and Combined Events on Feb. 2-4.