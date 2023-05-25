Montana State's Ben Perrin punches ticket to NCAA championships in 10,000 meters

(Editor's note: Montana State press release.)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Montana State junior Ben Perrin successfully navigated a 48-man field to qualify for his first ever NCAA Track and Field Championships, placing 11th in the 10,000 meters at the NCAA West Prelims on Wednesday night at Hornet Stadium. The top 12 finishers advance to the NCAA outdoor championships June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

Perrin, a native of Kalispell, posted a time of 28:25.57, just missing his personal record of 28:25.24 set at the Bryan Clay Invitational in April. Two weeks ago, he captured his second consecutive 10,000-meter title at the Big Sky outdoor championships with a time of 29:46.51. Perrin's PR ranks second all-time at MSU behind Bobcat hall of famer and All-American Shannon Butler.

Wednesday night's race, hosted by Big Sky rival Sacramento State, marked the second time Perrin has appeared at the NCAA West Prelims. He finished 27th in the 5,000 meters as a sophomore.

