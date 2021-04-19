Montana State's Amin Adamu named NSCA Athlete of the Year

(Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Montana State men's basketball senior Amin Adamu was recently awarded by the National Strength and Conditioning Association as an Athlete of the Year for his development in strength and conditioning.

Adamu was one of 34 student-athletes that play basketball at a college institution that was recognized on the organization's Athletes of the Year list. The award was given in recognition of Adamus' achievement in the development of improved athletic performance through strength and conditioning excellence.

The London, England, native's numbers in his development are impressive. In the weight room, Adamu can hang clean 220 pounds and has a hex bar deadlift max of 460 pounds. He has recorded a 34-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-11 broad jump. In speed workouts, Adamu has clocked a 3.07-second 3/4 court sprint time and 9.39-second lane agility drill time.

"Amin has made tremendous improvement in the two years he's been a part of our program," said Montana State's director of strength and conditioning John Sauer. "He has made tremendous strides in every area of speed, strength, agility and conditioning. He also has changed his body dramatically in terms of fat percentage and increased weight

"He comes to work and competes every day with a positive attitude, all of which has carried over to a more significant improvement in his on-court performance in terms of production and minutes played. It's been a pleasure working with this young man and watching him benefit from his hard work."

Adamu completed his second season at Montana State by earning All-Big Sky Third Team accolades during the 2020-21 season. Adamu finished the year as MSU's scoring leader averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. He finished among the top 10 individuals in the Big Sky in free throw percentage (80.2%), free throws made (69) and field goals made (121), while his 1.59 steals per contest mark was second best in the Big Sky.