Montana State women's basketball assistant coach Geoff Golden joins Northern Colorado staff

GREELEY, COLORADO — (Editor's Note: Northern Colorado Athletics Press Release)

Northern Colorado Athletics has announced the hiring of Geoff Golden as Women's Basketball Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator.

Golden arrives in Greeley after spending a season with Tricia Binford at Montana State. Geoff helped the Bobcats to a 17-7 record with a conference mark of 13-3, finishing third place in the Big Sky, one spot ahead of Northern Colorado. Montana State fell to Idaho in the conference semifinals.

"I can't express how excited I am to have Geoff Golden joining our team," said Mattio. "Geoff is a game-changer for UNC women's basketball. His experience building and developing championship players will be invaluable to our program. I have known Geoff for several years, and there is no better basketball mind and player developer that we could have as part of our staff.

"He has the ability to develop and take players to the next level. Geoff is energetic and relationship-driven with a great work ethic. Our young ladies will benefit greatly from his ability to share his knowledge of the game and his commitment to a championship mentality. Geoff has deep ties in the state of Colorado and within the region. We are extremely blessed to have Geoff join our Bear Family."

Prior to his stop in Bozeman, Golden spent a season with BK RIG Mark in Kinna, Sweden as an academy coach and consultant.

A native of Durant, Oklahoma, Golden made a home in Denver after a prolific playing career at Texas State. As a teacher, trainer and developer of amateur and professional athletes, Geoff has spent over a decade cultivating premier talent.

"I am beyond excited to join Coach Mattio at the University of Northern Colorado.," Golden said. "She is a proven winner and has a tremendous vision for taking this program to the next level. Her passion for the game and the ability to lead young women is going to make UNC a very special place for our student-athletes."

"I look forward to being a part of this great University, helping develop a championship-caliber program with our staff, serving the talented young women on our roster and continuing to build on strong relationships in the Colorado basketball community. My family and I are excited to get to Greeley and I cannot wait to get to work as a Bear!"

No stranger to Colorado, in 2010, Golden founded Basketball Club Denver (BC Denver) and it quickly became one of the most recognizable and reputable programs in the Rocky Mountain Region. BC Denver has developed nearly 100 players who have taken their games to the next level and is one of just 36 programs in the country established as a charter member of the inaugural Girls Under Armour Association.

After four stellar playing years and an NCAA Tournament berth in 1997 with Texas State, Golden spent a year as a player development coach for the Colorado 14ers of the NBA Developmental League. He has also coached boy's basketball at Broomfield and Legacy High School.