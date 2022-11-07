Montana State women win season opener over Providence ahead of difficult non-league slate

BOZEMAN — It was an impressive start for the reigning Big Sky Conference champions and the preseason poll number one team in the league, Montana State women’s basketball.

The Bobcats had a dominant two day stretch winning an exhibition against South Dakota Mines on Nov. 5 then following it up Monday with a lopsided win at home against the University of Providence Argos, 78-31.

Montana State brings back many key pieces from last year’s group including senior Kola Bad Bear and the preseason conference MVP senior Darian White who supplied 12 points.

Newcomer transfer from the University of Washington, junior Grace Beasley, led all scorers with 17 points. Freshman Dylan Phillip chipped in 10.

As a team, the Bobcats forced 28 turnovers thanks to their constant ball pressure and depth. The team will need to continue their defensive mindset in the next week when they head to Brigham Young University Nov. 12 before they come back home three days later to host Arizona State University.

“Those are the kind of opponents right now that that's the next step for the program,” Head Coach Tricia Binford said. “Our long term goal is this preseason schedule. Obviously we want to win the conference [and] you've got to win your championship every day you step on the floor.”