Montana State volleyball tabbed to finish fourth in Big Sky Conference Coaches' Poll

The Montana State volleyball team's progress as a program has been evident in the win-loss column, and has been noticed by its conference peers, as the Bobcats were tabbed to finish fourth in the 2021 Big Sky Volleyball Coaches' Poll released on Wednesday. MSU was picked to finish fourth in last year's conference preseason poll as well.

Montana State returns all but two players from a team that posted a 10-4 regular season mark that featured all Big Sky opponents. The conference record led to the Bobcats' best league finish since 2004. The Bobcats advanced to the Big Sky Conference Tournament for the third consecutive season.

Weber State was picked as a favorite to repeat as Big Sky champions earning 10 first-place votes and 100 points in the poll. Northern Arizona was selected to finish second place in the preseason poll with 86 points and received Weber State's first-place vote.

Northern Colorado (83) finished narrowly behind NAU in third among the coaches votes. The Bobcats (73) rank ahead of Sacramento State (67), Portland State (50), Southern Utah (38), Idaho (38), Eastern Washington (36), Idaho State (18) and Montana (16).

Montana State volleyball is scheduled to host TCU in an exhibition match at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Shroyer Gym. The Bobcats officially open their season on August 27 in Boise, Idaho, then return to Bozeman to host the Bobcat Classic which begins on September 2.