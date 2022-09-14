Montana State volleyball coach Daniel Jones taking leave of absence

BOZEMAN — Montana State head volleyball coach Daniel Jones is taking a leave of absence from the program, the school announced Wednesday.

Jones, in his sixth season as coach, is stepping away for personal reasons, effective immediately.

“I have decided to take a temporary leave of absence for personal reasons,” Jones stated in a press release. “I want to thank Leon (Costello, athletic director) and Casey (Fox, deputy AD) for their support during this time.”

Associate head coach Cole Aiazzi will serve in Jones' absence, MSU announced. Aiazzi is in his sixth season with the program.

Jones began his Montana State stint as an assistant under head coach J.J. Riley in 2015. After Riley departed, Jones took over the head job in an interim role, then had the interim tag removed following the 2017 campaign.

Jones guided the Bobcats to three straight winning seasons following the 2021 campaign and five straight double-digit win efforts. This season MSU is off to a 3-6 start.

Montana State is coming off a team title at the University of North Dakota tournament last weekend. The Cats will host the Bobcat Invitational beginning Thursday night against Boise State at 7 p.m. at Shroyer Gym.