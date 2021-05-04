Montana State veteran assistant BJ Robertson resigns from football program

(Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

BOZEMAN -- BJ Robertson, Montana State's special teams coordinator since 2016, has resigned from that position to pursue professional opportunities outside of college coaching, Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen announced Tuesday.

"In a very short amount of time it became apparent that BJ is an excellent football coach with deep connections in the state of Montana," Vigen said. "He's been invaluable to me through the transition and I've enjoyed working with him but respect his decision to begin a new chapter. He will always be a member of the Bobcat Football family, and we wish him the absolute best."

A long-time fixture on the Treasure State coaching scene, Robertson molded MSU's special teams units into among the most productive in the FCS. Punter Jered Padmos ranked fifth nationally in yards per punt in 2019, and punt returner Kevin Kassis finished fifth in punt return yards in 2016. The Cats finished in the top 20 in net punting in each of Robertson's four seasons.

Before arriving at MSU, Robertson served as Montana Western's head coach from 2013-15, compiling a 17-14 record. He followed the Bulldogs' 6-5 record in 2014, UMW's first winning season in a decade, with a 7-3 mark in 2015. Before that he was an assistant coach at Rocky Mountain College (2007-12), Southern Oregon (2006), and Rockford (2001-05). The Sheridan, Montana, product graduated from UMW in 1998 and earned his master's from Rockford in 2003.

"I'm thankful to Coach Vigen and Coach (Jeff) Choate for providing me an opportunity to live a dream and goal of being a part of the Bobcat Football Family," Robertson said. "I'm leaving Montana State to invest my time in other areas of my life. The Bobcat players made my experience one that I will always cherish. I have gained many lifelong relationships during my time at MSU. I especially want to thank the Montana high school coaches for their dedication in keeping the love of the greatest game alive in their players. It allowed me to pursue my passion for teaching and coaching football at the collegiate level. Thank you Bobcat Nation for your support, and Go Cats!"

Vigen also indicated that MSU assistant head coach and linebackers coach Bobby Daly assumes an elevated in-state recruiting role.

"We will transition Helena native and former Bobcat great Bobby Daly into the lead role recruiting Montana while continuing to make recruiting our great state the top priority," Vigen said.