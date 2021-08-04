Montana State University football sets kickoff times

BOZEMAN — On Wednesday afternoon, Montana State football released all the kickoff times for its games this season.

The Bobcats start their season against Wyoming at 2 p.m. on Sept. 4. It will be their first game in 623 days.

Most of the Bobcats games take place in the afternoon, with just two night games. Fans get to see the Bobcats in-person for the first time since December of 2019, when they take on Drake for the Gold Rush game at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 and the other night game is against Weber State at 8 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The Cat-Griz game has a noon kickoff time on Nov. 20.

Montana State kicks practices off on Friday, Aug. 6 as they embark on their first season since 2019. Below is the full schedule.

9/4 at Wyoming 2 pm MT

9/11 Drake (Gold Rush) 6 pm

9/18 San Diego (Military Appreciation) 1 pm

9/25 *at Portland State 3 pm MT

10/2 *Northern Colorado (Parent/Family Weekend) 1 pm

10/9 *Cal Poly (Homecoming) 2 pm

10/15 *at Weber State 8 pm

10/23 *Idaho State 1 pm

10/30 Open

11/6 *at Eastern Washington 2 pm MT

11/13 *Idaho 1 pm

11/20 *at Montana 12 noon

