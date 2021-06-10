Montana State University announces 2021 volleyball schedule

BOZEMAN — (Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

Montana State fifth-year head volleyball coach Daniel Jones has announced MSU’s 2021 schedule, which features non-conference matches against ten different leagues along with a 16-match Big Sky Conference season.

The Bobcats, who posted a 10-5 overall record and a 10-4 Big Sky mark- it’s best league ledger since 2004 - during the 2021 spring season, will open its fall schedule hosting Big 12 member TCU in exhibition action on Aug. 19. MSU opens the regular season at the Boise State Invitational, Aug. 27-28 facing BSU, Long Beach State and Dixie State.

“The 2021 schedule is shaping up nicely,” Jones said. “We’ve got a great mix of opponents lined up from all over the country. We’re playing a Final Four team on their home court. Our team is experienced and talented, we’re ready to take on anyone, and excited to do it.

“Most of all, the entire program and department is ecstatic that we will once again get to ‘Shake Shroyer’ with capacity crowds,” Jones added. “I would encourage everyone to get their season tickets early, as this is going to be a great year.”

For the first time since 2017, MSU will host the Bobcat Classic, featuring SEC power Arkansas, along with Utah State and Portland. Montana State will also play in tournaments at North Texas (North Texas, Abilene Christian, Jackson State) and Washington (Washington, Fresno State). The Huskies went 20-4 overall and 17-3 in Pac-12 play, advancing to the Final Four where it dropped a 3-1 decision to eventual national champion Kentucky.

Montana State will open Big Sky play at Montana in the third installment for the Main Line Trophy on Sept. 21. The Bobcats will host the Grizzlies on Oct. 26 in Shroyer Gym. The Big Sky will play at 16-match schedule. MSU will face UM, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, twice, while playing single matches at Northern Arizona and Southern Utah and hosting single matches against Idaho State and Weber State.

The Big Sky volleyball championship will also see a change this season and move off Thanksgiving weekend. Instead of being played on the last weekend in November, the tournament will take place on November 18-20.

AUGUST

19 TCU (exhibition) BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

27 vs. Long Beach State (Boise State Tournament) Boise, ID 10 a.m.

27 vs. Dixie State (Boise State Tournament) Boise, ID 5:30 p.m.

28 at Boise State (Boise State Tournament) Boise, ID 2:30 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

2 Arkansas (Bobcat Invitational) BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

3 Utah State vs. Portland (Bobcat Invitational) 10 a.m.

3 Arkansas vs. Utah State (Bobcat Invitational) 3 p.m.

3 Portland (Bobcat Invitational) BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

4 Arkansas vs. Portland (Bobcat Invitational) 10 a.m.

4 Utah State (Bobcat Invitational) BOZEMAN 1 p.m.

10 vs. Abilene Christian (North Texas Invitational) Denton, TX 1 p.m.

10 at North Texas (North Texas Invitational) Denton, TX 7 p.m.

11 vs. Jackson State (North Texas Invitational Denton, TX 11 a.m.

16 at Washington (Washington Invitational) Seattle, WA 11 a.m.

17 vs. Fresno State (Washington Invitational) Seattle, WA 2 p.m.

21 at Montana* Missoula, MT 7 p.m.

25 at Northern Colorado* Greeley, CO 6 p.m.

30 Weber State* BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

OCTOBER

2 Idaho State* BOZEMAN TBA

7 at Eastern Washington* Cheney, WA 6 p.m.

9 at Idaho* Moscow, ID 7 p.m.

14 Sacramento State* BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

16 Portland State* BOZEMAN TBA

21 at Northern Arizona* Flagstaff, AZ 6:30 p.m.

23 at Southern Utah* Cedar City, UT 12 p.m.

26 Montana* BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

29 Northern Colorado* BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

4 Idaho* BOZEMAN 7 p.m.

6 Eastern Washington* BOZEMAN TBA

11 at Portland State* Portland, OR 7 p.m.

13 at Sacramento State* Sacramento, CA 1 p.m.

18 at Big Sky Tournament TBA TBA

19 at Big Sky Tournament TBA TBA

20 at Big Sky Tournament TBA TBA

*=Big Sky Conference Match; Dates & Times Subject to Change; All Times Listed as Local Times

