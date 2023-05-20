Montana State to send 10 to NCAA track and field West Regional

(Editor's note: Montana State press release.)

BOZEMAN — Ten athletes from Montana State will compete May 24-27 at the NCAA West Prelims in Sacramento, California.

Qualifying for MSU are Maisee Brown, pole vault; Lucy Corbett, high jump; Duncan Hamilton, steeplechase; Cooper Hoffman, javelin; Rob McManus, steeplechase; Camile Noe, 10,000 meters; Ben Perrin, 5,000 and 10,000 meters; Owen Smith, 1,500 meters; Levi Taylor, steeplechase; and Pat Vialva, javelin.

Hamilton, who finished second at last year’s NCAA championships in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, has the top time in the nation (8:25.17) heading into next week’s meet. He will be joined in the steeplechase by Rob McManus and Levi Taylor. McManus and Taylor enter the prelims ranked 14th and 33rd in the West, respectively.

Ben Perrin, a native of Kalispell and the Big Sky outdoor 10,000-meter champion, will compete in the 5,000 and 10,000-meter races, where he ranks 16th and 17th, respectively. Redshirt sophomore Owen Smith completes MSU’s distance delegation running the 1,500-meters on Wednesday.

Hoffman and Vialva are the men’s field participants, both competing in javelin. Hoffman, a junior from Dillon, has a season-best mark of 206-6, while Vialva, a freshman from Portland, Oregon, has gone 206-4.

Noe, a senior from Bozeman and the reigning Big Sky 10,000-meter champion, is the highest ranked Bobcat on the women’s side. She sits 19th in the West with a time of 33:00.41. Another former Hawk and MSU All-American Lucy Corbett ranks 32nd in high jump, while pole-vaulter Maisee Brown enters next week’s meet with a season-best 4.03 meters.

