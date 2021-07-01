Montana State to host Harlem Globetrotters September 10

BOZEMAN — If you’re in Bozeman or the surrounding areas and missing live-action basketball, well, the Harlem Globetrotters will be in town Sept. 10.

“They’re fun," said Montana State director of sports facilities Chris Hayden. "They’re really entertaining, really fan friendly. You can get autographs. They’re interactive throughout the thing, they pull somebody (from the stands) throughout the game and all this different stuff."

This will be the first time Montana State will entertain fans in person since the State AA basketball tournament was canceled in March of 2020. It's unknown who the Globetrotters will be playing against. That will lead into the Bobcat football 'Gold Rush' game the next night.

“We’re really looking forward to it," Hayden said. "The Globetrotters is the first of hopefully what will become a lot of events we do this year and we can get to schedule events that the university and the community can participate in. Hopefully, they can come out to the Brick a lot.”

Tickets range from $27-82 and for those who would like to go, you can go to BrickBreeden.com for more info or dial 1-406-994-CATS.

“10 a.m. (Friday morning) is your first chance to get those tickets,” Hayden said.