Montana State tennis player Laura Mary earns all-Big Sky Conference honor

Posted at 3:14 PM, May 07, 2021
BOZEMAN — (Editor's Note: Montana State Athletics Press Release)

Montana State tennis standout Laura Mary was named to the all-Big Sky Conference Second-Team in singles play, announced the league office on Friday afternoon.

Mary, a senior from Eaubonne, France recorded a 6-4 overall mark in singles action and a 3-1 ledger in Big Sky play. Playing at No. 1 singles, Mary’s victories included a convincing 6-2, 6-3 decision over Eastern Washington’s Jennifer Kida in MSU’s penultimate match of the season. Kida was named first-team all-league. Mary’s lone loss was 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 decision to Montana’s Julia Ronney, who also garnered first-team all-conference accolades.

The all-Big Sky honor marked the third time in Mary’s career she was named to the all-league second-team. She also was named to the squad in 2018 and 2019. The Big Sky Conference did not award all-league recognition in 2020 due to COVID-19

