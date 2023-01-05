Montana State skier Tilde Bångman is runner-up in classic sprints at RMISA Nordic Qualifier

(Editor's note: MSU Athletics release.)

HOUGHTON, Mich. — Montana State freshman Tilde Bångman finished runner-up in the women’s classic sprints at the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Associations Nordic Qualifier on Wednesday morning. The race was held in conjunction with the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships hosted by Michigan Tech.

“It's not every day you get to celebrate a podium performance at the U.S. National Championships,” said MSU Nordic head coach Adam St. Pierre. “We are incredibly excited for Tilde.”

Bångman had the second fastest qualifying time in 3:19.28 to advance to the quarterfinals. She put up a 3:25.36 to win heat No. 4 in the quarters to move on to the semifinals. Bångman posted a clocking of 3:30.44 to capture semifinal heat No. 2 to advance to the finals, where she finished second in 3:26.24.

Alaska-Fairbanks’ Mariel Pulled won the classic sprint title with a best mark of 3:18.53.

Sophia Mazzoni was the only other Bobcat to make it out of the qualifying round, posting 3:30.09. She ended her day placing third in heat 4 of the quarters in a time of 3:37.85. Mazzoni finished eighth overall. Other MSU finishers included Kate Oldham, 12th, 3:37.09, Katey Houser, 14th, 3:39.26, Aubrey LeClair, 18th, 3:42.34, Emma Albrecht, 19th, 3:42.70, and Lily Murnane, 28th, 3:58.46.

The runner-up finish marked the second podium appearance by a Bångman family member as sister Hedda won a race at the U.S. Nationals in Anchorage two years ago.

The Bobcat men were led by Reed Godfrey, who just missed the quarterfinal round with a clocking of 2:59.38 – good for 13th overall. The top 12 moved on to the quarterfinals, with the race eventually won by Colorado’s Magnus Boee.

Other MSU finishers included Joel Power, 14th, 2:59.60, Eli Hermanson, 15th, 2:59.81, Ty Godfrey, 16th, 2:59.86, Anders Weiss, 20th, 3:01.06, Kai Meyers, 25th, 3:02.95, Jack Conde, 28th, 3:07.56, and Florian Winker, 35th, 3:14.49.

“We had another good day today, perhaps not as good team-wise as two days ago, but still more to celebrate than to mourn,” St. Pierre said. “We get to race again on January 6- a 20km mass start in the classic technique. It won't be an NCAA qualifier, but it is an opportunity to test ourselves against the best skiers in the country.”

The Bobcats will host the MSU Invitational Jan. 13-14 with the Nordic 10k freestyle and the 15k classic taking place Friday and Saturday, respectively at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. The alpine portion on the MSU Invitational takes place Jan. 30-31 at Bridger Bowl.

