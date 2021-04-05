Montana State set to allow 2,500 fans for Sonny Holland Classic

BOZEMAN — On Monday afternoon, Montana State University announced that fans would be returning to Bobcat Stadium to watch the Bobcats play football in a few short weeks.

Less than a week after the Bobcats announced that season tickets would go on sale for the 2021 fall season and that the plan would be to have Bobcat Stadium at full capacity, the university stated in a press release that it is set to welcome 2,500 fans in a socially distanced manner in order to watch the Sonny Holland Classic scrimmage at 1 p.m. on April 24.

Tickets are free but must be claimed in pairs and a group is able secure a maximum of four tickets. Fans must go msubobcats.com/tickets on Friday, April 16, to secure tickets.

This is the first time that fans will be able to see the Bobcats in action at Bobcat Stadium since Dec. 13, 2019, when they defeated Austin Peay in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs.

This will also be fans' first in-action glimpse of new head coach Brent Vigen and his staff.