Montana State sending four track and field athletes to U.S. Olympic Trials

(Editor's note: Montana State press release)

BOZEMAN -- Montana State will have four representatives competing for a chance to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track and field which are set to take place from June 18-27 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Duncan Hamilton qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials by meeting the men's standard of 8 minutes, 32 seconds, in the steeplechase. Lucy Corbett, Drake Schneider and Carley VonHeeder each had their declared entries accepted by the USATF.

"It is very exciting to have four of our current student-athletes competing in the Olympic Trials representing Montana State University," said Lyle Weese, MSU's Dale Kennedy Director of Track and Field. "It is an experience that they will probably remember for the rest of their lives. I'm just really thrilled that they get to have this opportunity."

Corbett will make the first appearance by a Bobcat at the meet on Friday, June 18, when the qualifying round of the women's high jump starts at 5:45 p.m. MDT. If Corbett advances in the high jump field, the finals take place on Sunday. Corbett earned Second Team All-America honors at the NCAA outdoor Championships on June 12. Corbett, who set the school record mark of 6 feet in the high jump while claiming gold at the Big Sky Conference Championships in May, enters the competition tied for the 17th best height cleared by an American this calendar year.

Hamilton, who finished as a First Team All-American in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Championships on June 11, will run in the first round races that open at 5:29 p.m. MDT on Monday, June 21. Hamilton set a school record en route to placing fifth in the NCAA finals with his time of 8:31.55. That time is the 25th fastest by an American this year. The final for the steeplechase is scheduled for Friday, June 25.

Schneider's best time of 50.12 seconds in the men's 400 hurdles ranks 27th in the nation in 2021 and provided Montana State sprinter the opportunity to qualify for the Olympic Games. His lifetime best was set during the outdoor season. Schneider earned his third consecutive Big Sky Championship in the event in May before his college season ended at the NCAA West Preliminary Round. The 400 hurdles first round races are slated for 8:30 p.m. MT Thursday, June 24. The semifinals for the event take place the next day while the finals are set for Saturday.

VonHeeder became the Bobcats' record holder in the women's javelin as she took first place at the Big Sky Championships with her personal-best throw of 173-10 (52.99m). That mark helped boost her into a spot at the U.S. Olympic Trials as it stands as the 22nd best throw of the year among female American javelin throwers. VonHeeder is scheduled to compete in the qualifying round of the event at 2 p.m. MDT Friday, June 25, at Hayward Field. She, along with Schneider, will be making their first appearances at the newly renovated track and field facility in Eugene.

USATF broadcast partner NBC Sports Group announced a robust coverage schedule for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field, which take place June 18 - 27 in Eugene, Oregon. NBC and NBCSN will provide coverage over eight nights, including six in primetime on NBC.

Track & Field coverage from Hayward Field begins on Friday, June 18, at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with qualifying, and continues at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, with the finals in men's shot put and men's 10,000. Live coverage concludes on Sunday, June 27, at 7 p.m. ET on NBC with numerous events, including the men's 200 and women's 400 hurdles finals.

Full competition schedule can be found here.

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will present exclusive streaming coverage of select field events, including long jump, pole vault, shot put, hammer, javelin, discus, 20km race walk, decathlon and heptathlon from Eugene.